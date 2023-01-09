Let’s stick to the facts, please
To the editor:
Re: “Letter writers ignores GOP’s many lies and failures” by Aldo Ferrario, Letters, Jan. 6:
While I appreciate Aldo Ferrario pointing out letter writer’s Bruce Wessel’s hypocrisy in ignoring Republican lies (“Liars, liars and even more liars, Letters, Jan. 5), there was a glaring factual error.
Ivanka Trump was not granted a Chinese patent due to her daddy’s name, it was multiple trademarks.
Still highly suspicious, however, bypassing months of examination by trademark examiners. Clearly a massive benefit to Ivanka Trump and her business interests.
Let’s try to stick to facts here. At least those of us who believe in facts.
Ellen Curran
North Attleboro