Let’s stick to the facts, please

To the editor:

Re: “Letter writers ignores GOP’s many lies and failures” by Aldo Ferrario, Letters, Jan. 6:

While I appreciate Aldo Ferrario pointing out letter writer’s Bruce Wessel’s hypocrisy in ignoring Republican lies (“Liars, liars and even more liars, Letters, Jan. 5), there was a glaring factual error.

Ivanka Trump was not granted a Chinese patent due to her daddy’s name, it was multiple trademarks.

Still highly suspicious, however, bypassing months of examination by trademark examiners. Clearly a massive benefit to Ivanka Trump and her business interests.

Let’s try to stick to facts here. At least those of us who believe in facts.

Ellen Curran

North Attleboro