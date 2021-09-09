Let’s treat the living with respect as well
To the editor:
We will never stop abortions with legislation. Just as we will never stop drugs, drinking, gambling, or prostitution. If we truly want to save the lives of the un-born, we must begin by cherishing the lives of the living.
Our children learn what we really think of the sanctity of life by seeing how we honor it. They can see how we treat certain life. Newspapers run oped columns attacking those who live in low-income housing. We walk across the street to avoid passing a homeless man asking for little change. We park illegally in handicapped spaces. We need to stop treating those who are not “like us” as if they were contagious and didn’t matter.
We need to rid ourselves of the belief that only certain life has real meaning. We need to not just care about a child before it is delivered, we also need to start caring about what happens to that baby once it breathes it’s first independent breath.
A society cannot propagate the premise that all life is sacred while our courts are giving out death penalties. As long as we have laws on our books that give us the right to determine who gets to live and who must die, no one survives, not our society, not our world, not us.
Dave Kane
Johnston, R.I.
The writer is host of the Kane & Co., which broadcasts each Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon, on WARA, 1320-AM.
