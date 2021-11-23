Let’s try some different topics for once
To the editor:
Can we change the subjects please? The Democratic liberal columnists, the editorial columns and some of the readers who write in, continue with the same topics time and time again.
Jan. 6, voter suppression and President Donald Trump. Yes, Jan. 6 was horrible, disgusting and those who caused damage should be held accountable and be punished. What is wrong with asking for a photo ID to vote?
Trump is no longer in office yet he is residing in all of your heads, rent free. How about try talking about the hundreds of other riots that have occurred across the country and the billions of dollars of damage that occurred during the burning, looting and mayhem of mostly peaceful protests.
Try talking about the overrunning of our southern border.
How about the debacle of Afghanistan or the out-of-control inflation?
Another possible subject could be the 400 or so private jets that flew into a climate crises conference by many of it’s guest speakers.
Stephen Fitzgerald
Attleboro
