Letter calling opinion blasphemous should not have run
To the editor:
Re: “If we all waited for divine intervention, we’d be dead,” by Dave Kane, Voice of the Public, Sept. 16
I’m very disappointed in The Sun Chronicle for allowing Dave Kane, yet again, to call out Rev. Paul Wanamaker on his core values and his faith.
I do not have all the same beliefs as the reverend, but he is entitled to them. Calling his opinion “blasphemy” is the equivalent of my calling Kane a curse word. I’m sure this newspaper would never all me to call Kane or anyone else a curse word or other vulgarity and get it printed.
Merriam-Webster’s dictionary definition of blasphemy is “the act of insulting or showing contempt or lack of reverence for God.” I’m sure no one else has ever described his behavior as blasphemous and it shouldn’t have been allowed.
The total lack of disrespect that this newspaper approves on its pages is a sad state of the public media today.
Christina DaCruz
Plainville