Letter deserved more scrutiny by editors
To the editor:
Re: “Are we on the road to socialism?” by Kenneth Porter, Voice of the Public, Sept. 20:
I write to protest your decision to publish a letter on Sept. 20 by Kenneth Porter. I do not object because I disagree with Porter’s views (though I do) or because the letter is a carbon copy of the same warnings against creeping socialism that have been made continuously for over 100 years (though it is).
I object to its publication because it contains factual claims about Saul Alinsky’s supposed “eight steps” to create a socialist state that are laughably false. Saul Alinsky never proposed any such steps. Rather he provided generic advice for anyone who desired to change society. The “power tactics” laid out in his book do not contain any specific political content and are explicitly intended to be used by anyone trying to change society.
It appears that Porter’s “eight levels of control” are a variant on a 70-year-old list of ”Communist Rules for Revolution” which itself was debunked as a fraud by the Senate Internal Security Subcommittee in 1970.
I fully support The Sun Chronicle’s desire to publish a wide range of viewpoints and recognize the impracticality of rigorous fact-checking for such letters. However, you owe it to your readers to ensure that factual claims made by letter writers are subjected to at least some scrutiny prior to publication. Obvious falsehoods should not be published by The Sun Chronicle even in the form of letters to the editor.
Dave Stevenson
North Attleboro