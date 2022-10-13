Letter is part of smear campaign against Heroux
To the editor:
Re: “Paul Heroux’s leadership has yet to be seen,” by Doug Gobin, Voice of the Public, Oct. 12:
I want to bring attention to a letter from Doug Gobin and his mentioning of a trip that Paul Heroux took with his dog driving across the country.
Of course, being a right winger, the facts mean nothing to people like Gobin. Their agenda is to just smear others, facts be damned.
Paul Heroux took that trip with his beloved dog Mura because she was terminally ill and he wanted to make one last long ride together. The story captured most hearts across the country with the exception of a few. Gobin’s comments are what we expect from people on the right in our country today. They are heartless connivers much like Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson.
Gobin also wants to question Heroux’s leadership, but I think that has already been proven. How many times has he been elected mayor? Please explain to me what, if any, leadership Hodgson has has shown. It’s been one controversy after another with him acting much like Donald Trump, lying and twisting the truth and the facts.
You can’t treat incarcerated people like animals and expect them to come out of prison and become model citizen. Please explain to me how taking away TV and access to the gym is helpful in anyway? Hodgson’s system of rehabilitation just isn’t working, and that fact has been exposed over and over again. How many people have died under his supervision? How many disturbances have occurred in his lock ups? How many lawsuits are still outstanding against him?
Next time I would like Gobin, and others like him, to think and get their facts straight before running off at the mouth in what was just a clear attempt to smear Heroux.
Heroux is a model of human decency, while Hodgson and Gobin are the complete opposite.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield