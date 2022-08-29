Letter on SS COLA was incorrect
To the editor:
Re: “Imagine if Obama had done it,” by Bill Darcey, Voice of the Public, Aug. 26:
Mea culpa!
Bill Darcy is correct. Unfortunately, I misinterpreted some published information.
The correct information is:
“The COLA is determined on a yearly basis. The average CPI-W for the third calendar quarter of the most recent year a COLA was determined is compared to the average CPI-W for the third calendar quarter of the current year. Any resulting percentage increase matches the percentage by which Social Security benefits beginning for December of the current year will be increased.”
The July 2021 CPI-W was 267.789. The July 2022 CPI-W was 292.219. An increase of slightly more than 9%. I still think the August and September numbers will be interesting.
I thank Darcy for the correction, however, the tone of his letter illustrates the issue discussed in Jay Hobson’s letter to the editor (”Let’s be respectful in our discourse, Aug 25).
Regarding the remainder of his letter, I can only refer to the thousands of emails that Hillary Clinton had and the documents that Sandy Berger stuck in his underwear.
Ed Schagrin
Rehoboth