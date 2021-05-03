Letter should have been fact checked
To the editor:
I would like to respond to Dave Kane’s letter to the editor entitled “A laughable, if not accurate, letter” (Voice of the public, April 30).
First of all, I was joking when I discussed my youth and the car situation. Humor is a difficult concept to convey in writing, and obviously, I did not succeed. I did not expect anyone to take it as seriously as Kane did and provide an actual analysis or honestly believe I meant to equate the situation with the current border crisis. I would like to assure Kane that my parents provided me with a Highlights subscription which I did read, just not always brought along with me in the car, in case he is worried they failed to provide adequate enrichment as I matured.
Second of all, I was incorrect when I stated that Vice President Kamala Harris was going to include a copy of her book to migrant children. To everyone who said I should do more fact checking, you are correct.
I hope that cleared that up.
Elizabeth Bristol
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.