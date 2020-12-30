To the editor:
Time rolls on. Or at least is seems to, doesn't it? We are told that from childhood. It is only in our minds that there is a "new" year, and all the hoopla that goes along with it. It is fun to watch the ball drop and watch the new year approach from the East to the West as the hours proceed. It is fun to wish your Facebook friends a happy new year as the change happens in their part of the world.
We look at the year in review segments on every TV channel and in every daily paper as the new year approaches. We, once again, resolve the same things we resolved last year, and 10 years ago. We shall exercise more, we will eat less, we will finish the home improvements, we will read more, do some volunteer work, look for a better job. And it all fits beautifully into the illusion of a new year and creates the momentary peace of thinking we are in charge.
But then, as in all new years past, we spend too much time on the couch, we eat the same amounts or more, we put off home improvements until tomorrow, we watch rather than read, and we can't find time to volunteer because we are still in the same old job.
Wars continue no matter how we meditate upon and pray for peace. Violent humans continue to do unspeakable things to each other in the name of their various gods, while the people who just want to survive look on in horror and hopelessness.
Actually, there is only one second after another which will never be available again. Perfect seconds that offer the greatest gift to humans: the ability to begin again.
Time is not stone, forever stuck in granite like some old artifact. We know by experience that when we are doing what we love, time speeds up. When we are performing disliked drudgery, time seems to slow down.
The truth is that without memory, there is no time. Time is only in the mind of the human body. But, when the human mechanism fails, and is no longer able to survive and contain the divine energy which has kept it alive for years, where does time go then?
Time is a handy excuse for most of us. Tomorrow is a nice place to put those things we know we need to do but would rather not. Tomorrow we will start our resolutions to be kinder, more understanding and happier. And when tomorrow becomes today, there is yet another tomorrow to quit donuts or smoking.
And so it goes here on planet earth. Second after perfect second strung together like prayer beads left out, but dusty from lack of use.
The new year starts when you desire it to or not. A number on a calendar page does not define you, and it never did.
Donna Sprague
Taunton
