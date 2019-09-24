To the editor:
Thank you to King Philip administrators for supporting the music program.
This is the first time in five years that I haven't been a chaperone at band camp but my daughters still made the trip to be counselors. Although it took up a lot of time, it was worth ever minute. It was like a family.
The marching band teaches us so much more than any parent could ever teach by themselves. Time management- doing homework on the bus, responsibility -- being on time, teamwork- stay in your spot, perseverance -- reset over and over, good sportsmanship-sincerely cheering on other teams, confidence- performing at met life is almost as scary as performing at the home show.
The kids never seemed nervous, they just did what they were trained to do. I am in awe of how a group of people can take a bunch of kids and turn them into a fantastic, organized marching band in just a few months.
Thank you also to Plainville school administrators for supporting the music program where it all starts. A special thanks to Michael Keough, Joshua Wolloff, and Lennie Machado, the color guard director as well as my lovely band moms and other staff and volunteers of the KP marching band. This has been an awesome ride. See you at the home show.
Nancy Osiensky
Plainville
