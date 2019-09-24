To the editor:
I am writing today to express my views and opinion regarding an article appearing in the first section of the Monday, Sept. 9 edition of The Sun Chronicle. The article in question (“Protest held outside city synagogue open house,” City & Town) was in regards to an annual “come back” get-together/cookout held at a particular place of worship — in this instance a Jewish synagogue in Attleboro.
In the article, there was mention of a Protest for Peace group, whose only “agenda” was that of seeking a fair and lasting peace between the warring peoples of Israel and Palestine. This is a common, fervent desire of a steadily growing number of concerned humanitarians, many of whom are not citizens of either Israel or Palestine.
In a representative, constitutional democracy, such as what America claims and is often perceived to be, some of us are attempting to bridge the divides, and heal the festering, bloody, wounds, that daily threaten to tear us all asunder. Most of us strongly support the sacred, honored right of protest — especially when it is not extreme, violent, or disruptive, and when it is carried out in a respectful, peaceful manner.
The peaceful protesters at this place of worship, were only peacefully and respectfully expressing a point of view, one shared by many others who weren’t present. More and more people believe, including some Israelis and Palestinians, that the only fair, just, and reasonable solution to “the Israel-Palestine problem” is the creation/formation of two separate, autonomous states, with each one at least tolerating the other.
Outside interests should only supply properly regulated humanitarian aid, within define limits, to all parties concerned. The endless stream of money and weaponry for war efforts only exacerbates and empowers the hostilities and enmities.
As to religious leaders, sometimes also acting as politicians, I think this can sometimes be helpful. When I was seeking gainful employment, for example, I was greatly assisted by the honorable Massachusetts representative, Father Robert Drinan, a caring, Jesuit Catholic prelate.
Finally, two wrongs never make a right. Feel free to condemn Hamas terrorists if you wish. But, give equal condemnation and due criticism to extremist, fanatic, Israel-first Zionists as well. I only hope that in the end, the true, peace-seeking majority in both countries will at last prevail and save the day.
Pop Quiz: Who used the quote, “Peace on Earth, goodwill to men”?
How many of us are willing to join hands and hearts, to make this a living, breathing way of life for all of us?
David Daugman
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.