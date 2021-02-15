Traitors is what they are
To the editor:
To the day of the Senate’s vote on Impeachment of POTUS #45 Trump for inciting insurrection, I had tweeted to D.C. officials:
“Only by a unanimous Senate conviction of Donald J. Trump in the 2nd Impeachment trial without caucusing can the 40 GOP complicit senators redeem themselves of shreds of their honor. They will, individually, be judged”.
Regarding The Sun Chronicle’s editorial on Monday, Feb. 15 — “The 43 traitors” — I say, AMEN!
I further say, if you are still a Republican, Unenrolled or Democrat backing POTUS 45, then you are, too. Please let that sink in.
Tom Richards
North Attleboro
