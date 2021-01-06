To the editor:
Thank you Donald Trump for striving to do away with those pesky elections. All that effort to study the issues and assess the candidates’ qualifications was so stressful. Your new “paradigm” would definitely streamline the process.
During your next term, it will also be a relief to dispense with those bothersome masks that radical liberals want us freedom-loving Americans to wear. I just want to make sure health care professionals will still be obligated to provide treatment to us true believers at the risk of their own well being. Some of them have been brainwashed by science to think they may be in danger.
What a hoax!
Geoff Gallant
Foxboro
