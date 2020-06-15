To the editor:
Having read the obligatory “all lives matter” letters, I feel compelled to point out that no one said they didn’t. The point of the Black Lives Matter movement is that black lives matter, too, and that until they do to all, then all lives don’t matter.
The history of this country is complex and filled with the suppression of black people. The end of slavery, the legal end of Jim Crow, the voting rights act, all of these addressed the effects of systemic racism, but did nothing about the causes.
It is not up to black, indigenous and people of color to educate white people about these issues.
It is up to white people to learn and understand the roots and effects of racism.
Read about Tulsa 1921, read about the Central Park Five, read about desegregation of schools in the North and the South. Read about school funding disparities. Read about Birmingham, read about World War I and II veterans who returned from war to a country that didn’t want them.
Until we address and work to fix the root problem, we cannot say “all lives matter.” Silence in this matter is complicity with the status quo. Four hundred years of oppression is more than enough.
Ellen Curran
North Attleboro
