75 million Kool-Aid drinkers
To the editor:
When I first heard that Donald Trump was a candidate for president, my initial reaction was a fit of giggles. Somebody was having me on. This could not be for real.
Even for someone like myself, with only a passing knowledge of the man, it seemed inconceivable that anyone outside his family would vote for him. His history of business failures and his propensity to sue one and all for reasons known only to himself and to not pay his bills, should surely have disqualified him in the minds of the electorate. Then I recalled that his attorney at one time was the infamous Roy Cohn.
Cohn became a mentor for Trump and the student was an eager ear for Cohn’s atrocious philosophies of winning at all cost, never admitting defeat and the destruction of his enemies. It seems that their shared narcissism was their bond. Interestingly, when the law finally caught up with Cohn, Trump quickly threw him under the bus. (A continuing practice of the former president ... Mike Pence anyone?
Fast forward to the present. Even after four horrible years, the only thing that was accomplished under Trump was a single piece of legislation rewarding his fellow one per-centers with an obscene tax break. To cap it all off he tried, and failed, to overturn the will of the majority in last year’s election. The fact that this twice-impeached loser still commands the loyalty of so many voters is disturbing.
I regret that I did not invest heavily in the Kool-Aid company at the start of 2016. Their factories must be working overtime to quench the thirst of the 75 million who voted for Trump. Heaven help us all.
Frederick Walters
Attleboro
