To the editor:
The bad news is coronavirus has attacked every country of the world killing hundreds of thousands. It doesn't care what political party, religion, color or country you're from or who you are, it will seek you out and it will kill.
It doesn't use nuclear weapons, jets and bombers, ships at sea or boots on the ground. It's invisible and has struck fear in all worldwide. As a result the countries of the world -- allies and enemies alike -- have united to defeat this invisible enemy and I'm sure the battle and war will be won.
The good news is when coronavirus is defeated all countries should focus on the fact that they were allies all in together to bring down a global killer. A time to realize that together, as allies, we can begin a new era of peace, hope, prosperity for the world to share. A time to erase the word migrant, a time for reconciliation, rebuilding the world before coronavirus, to a new prosperous world for all. Working together we can find cures all terrible diseases, continue to clean this wonderful planet that God gave us to live on, and most of all, work together to compromise our differences so generations to come can live in peace in a world free of discrimination, poverty, hunger, disease and fear.
When this virus is defeated by our united front, remaining allies and working together this new era can and will become a reality.
Ernie Frasso
Mansfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.