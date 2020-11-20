To the editor:
Let me begin by saying I sincerely wish Joe Biden success as our next president.
However, after reading the Voice of the Public on Nov. 9, I found myself disgusted and angry with the two of the paper’s regular contributors, Aldo Ferrario and Ellen Curren.
To refer to people who voted for Donald Trump as ignorant, Nazis, anti-American, hateful and worst of all, racist, simply because they voted for someone you despise, is sick.
I recommend seeing a psychiatrist. It can’t hurt.
I happen to be one of those horrible, disgusting people who “blindly” supported President Trump along with 70 million other Americans. If these two letter writers are examples of Democrats unifying the country, President Biden is in trouble.
In my lifetime, I’ve voted for six Democrats and five Republicans. I also had the privilege to represent the Marine Corps as a member of President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s Honor Guard when he visited South Korea in 1960. I consider meeting and shaking hands with a president of the United States, one of the greatest highlights of my life.
On the same page, Dave Kane, another letter writer who also didn’t vote for Trump, took the high road and wrote “Let there be peace on Earth and let it begin with me.” God bless America. WHO-RA Mr. Kane.
Jim Rowan
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.