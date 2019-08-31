A better plan for controlling guns
To the editor:
Letter writer Bob Foley’s latest diatribe in The Sun Chronicle (“Guest columnist might want to revisit history,” Aug. 27) expertly presents the NRA’s talking points on gun control and worries that “national control of gun ownership is not going to change the behavior of the small number of crazies who will always seek to destroy.”
However, denying them military-style guns will certainly affect their behavior.
I propose a simple new gun law:
The United States will issue military-style guns to all National Guard troops required to keep them safely at home, buy-back such guns from private citizens at $5,000 each and forbid possession of them by others, subject to fines of $1,000 and jail terms of 60 days to be served, for each such gun possessed.
This law is square with the Second Amendment, will deny military style guns to the people Mr. Foley describes as “crazies” and will serve as his “deterrent to those who would seek to remove our other freedoms and democracy,” as such guns are placed only in the trusted hands of those subject to the the Uniform Code of Military Justice.
To accomplish this new law, vote wisely for progressives, not incumbents or wishful plutocrats or oligarchs.
Tom Richards
North Attleboro
