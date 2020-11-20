A better way to penalize those college admission scammers
To the editor:
A very appropriate penalty for college admission scammers would be to require them to pay, up front, for the entire four-year education expenses of one, two, three, four or more college students.
Brad Pimtan
Attleboro
