To the editor:
On behalf of our executive board and entire membership we would like to say thank you to all Attleboro residents and businesses for their unwavering support throughout this pandemic.
Words cannot describe the gratitude felt from the generosity of those who have donated much-needed supplies, PPE, and meals to our members on the front lines of this COVID epidemic each and every day.
The coronavirus has hit our members especially hard in these last months having 11 members and two dispatchers testing positive; with one member even hospitalized due to the severity of symptoms.
In addition, several members had to quarantine after responding to an increase in COVID related cases throughout our community. As you can imagine this has taken an incredible toll on our families and friends as we recover and return to work.
Thankfully, because of the citizens of Attleboro, we have been able to find some solace in all this. Participating in birthday parades, drive-bys, zoom meetings, phone calls, emails, letters, and most of all knowing you have our back. All of which has allowed for a feeling of great joy by all involved.
As the pandemic continues, please keep looking out for each other, wear masks, practice social distancing, and remember we’re in this together.
Thank you! Stay safe.
Paul W. Jacques,
President, Attleboro Firefighters Local 848
