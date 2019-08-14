To the editor:
Confession time: I sometimes cringe reading letters to the editor. Most often, this is because an opinion expressed is so far from my own. This time, it is because a letter writer incorrectly identified U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Maryland) as a man who was badly injured during the Civil Rights movement. That representative was, in fact, Rep. John Lewis (D-Georgia), who was beaten for attempting to cross the Edmund Petus Bridge in Selma, Ala., to protest for voting rights for African Americans. While both men are black, bald, serve in the House of Representatives, are Democrats, and were both told by President Trump to “go back to their districts and fix them,” they are not interchangeable. A little research goes a long way to avoid glaring errors.
Ellen Curran
North Attleboro
