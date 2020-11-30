Best in small doses
To the editor:
In the past I found both Bob Foley’s and Aldo Ferrario’s passionate opposing viewpoints too extreme for my taste, but interesting political theater in small doses.
I am very disappointed to see that Foley now has a weekly column in which to express his singular world view. A little goes a long way.
Geoff Gallant
Foxboro
