To the editor:
There are some things we know, and somethings that are less sure, but still point to a single conclusion.
For example, we know that our president has never said a harsh word against Russian leader Vladimir Putin. This stands in stark contrast with everyone else he’s ever spoken of. Someday, we may know why this is, but for now it’s a mystery.
We know that during the 2016 campaign, he asked Russia during a public speech to help him find the missing emails which would help him cast doubt on Hillary Clinton’s candidacy.
We know that, Robert Mueller, special prosecutor in the investigation to determine if Russia interfered in our election, found that Donald Trump’s campaign allies met with Russian operatives over 150 times. Of course, Trump has denied knowing anything about it.
We know that meetings with Putin are always secret, and no notes are ever taken, and in many cases, no American interpreters are allowed to attend.
We know that after he fired FBI head James Comey, our president invited two Russian diplomats to the White House with no U.S. press in attendance; there he divulged classified information. We know this because it appeared on Russian TV.
We know that at the 2018 Helsinki Accord, after a two-hour long secret meeting, again with no U.S. interpreter, Trump emerged with Putin by his side, and in front of the world, upheld Putin’s version that he did not interfere with the 2016 election; contradicting our own U.S. intelligence.
We know that after a late-night call from Turkey’s leader, Recep Erdogan, Trump immediately withdrew our forces from our position in northern Syria, thus exposing our allies, the Kurds, to attack from Turkish forces. The former U.S.-held ground is now a Russian helicopter base.
We know that Trump has repeatedly disparaged our NATO allies, and in the latest move to go so far as begin the withdrawal of our troops from Germany. This is a dream-come-true for Putin.
And, we know that on Feb. 27. 2020, Trump was briefed in the daily intelligence report that Putin is paying Taliban fighters to kill our soldiers and allies in Afghanistan. There has been no push back, no investigation, no nothing. Imagine Obama having done that.
Treason is the act of giving aid and comfort to the enemy, and Russia, is for sure, our enemy.
Barry Close
Norton
