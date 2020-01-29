To the editor:
Apparently the current crop of socialist, oops, I mean Democrat, candidates have caused Sun Chronicle writer Jim Hand to lament their apparent rejection of pledges and commitments as to how and from where their campaign contributions are derived.
Across the board, with the exception of our own absentee, native American candidate, Liz Warren, the candidates at every level have continued to accept money from any and all sources.
Hand proposes that Senator Warren’s recent slide in polling might be due to her refusal to welcome campaign contributions from corporate and other institutional donors. A more critical evaluation might suggest her insane, impossible to fund spending plans without taxing the nation into a new Venezuela is the more substantive reason. Hand might want to look into Warren-the-lawyer’s antics in the 1990s when she worked as a bankruptcy law writing consultant before he further uses her to further exemplify funding sources and influence peddling .
It is obvious that America’s big dollar donors influence what happens in elections but the real rationale is as Hand notes.
Voters just don’t care. For whatever reason, especially in state’s like our own fair Commonwealth, voters seem to continuously reject commonsense and accountability with their relentless re-election of Democratic incumbents.
Hand seemingly is taken back by his crop of favored candidates’ refusal to reject influential funding sources. Rather than a concern with how they get their money, he might more critically assess their proposals for turning America, at every level, into a 21st-century version of Europe.
Bob Foley
Mansfield
