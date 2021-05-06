Foxboro has a spending problem
To the editor,
Foxboro used to be fiscally disciplined. We used to put money away for a rainy day. We used to build funds to pay for capital expenses. We used to put meals tax receipts towards unfunded retiree benefits. We no longer do any of these things.
The hard working town residents on the advisory committee spend a great deal of time and energy reviewing our operating budget. Shouldn’t the same time and energy be spent reviewing our capital expenditures and future spending needs? Wouldn’t it be good for the town to have a capital committee of residents, similar to the advisory committee, who look at where our budget is headed and safeguard our financial future?
As our tax bills continue to climb, a taxpayer committee is needed to be good stewards of our money.
Please attend town meeting on May 10th and vote yes on Article 6 Capital Improvement Planning Committee.
More taxpayer input is needed in the budget process. Our town is better with more citizen involvement.
Susan Dring, Foxboro
