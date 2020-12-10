On Dec. 7, 1941, I was at a semi-pro (no New England Patriots yet) football game at Community Field in North Attleboro with my father, Gerald Brogan and my brother Bob. I was 10.
Ray Cooney, Attleboro's athletic director and a friend of my dad, came over and told us that the Japanese had just attacked Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
I'll never forget the expression of shock on my dad's face. He knew what our country and every family was up against.
We won, and 70 years later, I found myself in Hawaii on vacation. I naturally wanted to visit the National Park at Pearl Harbor. I witnessed a very old Japanese man and a very old American man walk up to each other, hug and cry. They were two kids during the war but now, as old men, they communicated how stupid all
Francis Brogan
Peabody
wars are, not verbally, but with their eyes. I will never forget that moment.
