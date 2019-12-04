To the editor:
There was disagreement in North Attleboro’s town government last week over what to do with $1.1 million dollars in free cash.
Acting Town Manager Mike Gallagher wanted to put all of that money into the town’s stabilization account. Justin Pare, town councilor and finance sub-committee chair, disagreed and suggested putting some of the money into stabilization and using the rest for immediate capital expenses.
I find it encouraging that the first major disagreement over money since the change to the new form of government was between those who wanted to be fiscally conservative and those who wanted to be more fiscally conservative. That bodes well for the taxpayers of North Attleboro.
Daniel Donovan
North Attleboro
