To the editor:
I've done a little more reading and pondering over reports about the Paleoindian site found recently (2019) in Avon, Conn. -- a persistence by a dying State archaeologist advising to excavate deeper than normal because of the fluctuating river flood plain location of the contract test site.("Digging for Answers: After uncovering 12,500-year-old site in Avon, Conn., years of work still ahead for archaeologists," The Sun Chronicle, Jan. 30, Page A2)
That hunch paid off with the discovery materials sealed beneath an overburden of river silt. Found was a rare 12,500-year-old habitation site with evidence of crude sheltering and fire related features, perhaps a makeshift hunting camp with a remaining stone tool scatter situated along a migratory route for large and dangerous animals.
And perhaps, some of the first humans to filter into Connecticut closer to the receding Wisconsin glacier -- a harsh cold environment, life was precarious and unyielding, but with some survival abilities and generational potential doggedly intact -- thus, the later Eastern Woodland cultures existing in our local Narragansett Basin during the European contact period, our native cousins.
Don Doucette, member of the Friends of the Ten Mile River and Bucklin Brook
Attleboro
