A great experience at Sturdy Memorial
To the editor:
Hats off to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro for the excellent treatment I had recently getting the COVID-19 vaccine. I was in and out in 25 minutes.
When I arrived I was greeted and checked for symptoms and shown where to go in the auditorium. Then taken to where I filled in forms.
Someone then led the way to the area where the vaccine was given and two men described the procedure thoroughly to me. The shot itself was just a pinch.
Another helper brought me to a chair where I rested for 15 minutes then checked me and said I could leave. Another person showed me the way out and took me to where my son was waiting for me.
I was very grateful for all the help and attention I received being a Senior with health problems.
Thank you so much for such a well-planned experience.
Nancy Hamilton
Norton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.