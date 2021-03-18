To the editor:
My heartfelt thanks to two good Samaritans who came to my husband’s rescue on March 14.
To the woman walking her dog on Dennis Street who witnessed his accident, thank you for your quick action and for calling 911.
Thank you to Marcus for coming to my husband’s aid and taking care of his bicycle after he was taken in the ambulance.
And one more thank you to the ambulance team who gave him the TLC he needed and transported him to the best hospital that would take care of his injuries.
I am indebted to this group of individuals and hope they know how much I/we appreciate their quick and caring actions.
Monia Allan
Attleboro
