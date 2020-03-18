To the editor:
A recent letter from Bob Foley (“Just dropped on us? Really?”, Letter to the editor, March 17) shows just how heartless so many on the right genuinely are. They have no empathy for anyone who does not think and act as they do.
He takes the students at Wheaton College in Norton to task for not knowing this pandemic was coming, but I am sure Foley, in his great wisdom, was well ahead of the curve on this one. He seems to have had all the answers, so he should have shared them with the rest of us. Face the facts, we were all caught off guard with the level of this infectious disease.
How can you not have concern for these students who are hoping to further their educations and now everything is in disarray? Foley must think these students are all robotic types who can easily adjust to these very severe changes in their lives.
Just the mere fact that Foley has chosen this group of people to attack is heartless and cruel to say the least. I only wish he would be so harsh on the people in the White House as he has been on these kids. The kids had no control over what has happened to them, but the buffoon in the White House brushed it off as a hoax when he could have taken better precautions before it ballooned to what we are all suffering under now. I wonder how Foley would feel if authorities showed up at his home one day and told him to pack up his stuff and leave? Of course, being of superior intelligence compared to the rest of us, he would have been already prepared to make that move without any disruption to his life.
So anyone out there who has had their lives disrupted by this virus should feel free to contact Foley. He will undoubtedly have the answers to anything that ails you or your family. It’s so nice to have a genius in our area we can go to in troubling times like this.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield
