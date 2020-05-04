A lesson in sarcasm
To the editor:
After reading Peter Gay’s column in the April 27 edition of The Sun Chronicle, (“Bankrupt of morals, leadership,”) I’d say he really nailed it, at least in his first four paragraphs.
That Mr. Gay, is sarcasm.
Where I do agree with Gay is President Trump says some idiotic statements like the Lysol and syringes statement.
However, Gay better get used to a president giving ridiculous statements for the next four years. So far Joe Biden’s campaign staff has kept him out of the public eye during the coronavirus, but once he’s back in the spotlight, even a friendly media won’t be able to protect him from himself. Get use to hearing “Good Ole Joe” thanking the good people of Iowa when he’s in Kansas, or telling reporters how he went to South Africa to demand Nelson Mandela’s release from prison. When told there was no record of any such visit, Joe told the reporters to check their records. The media, of course, left that story alone. Didn’t want to embarrass Joe, I guess. As CNN always says, “facts matter.” What’s ironic is Joe said the same thing in his VP debate with Paul Ryan in 2012. However, this is not the same Joe Biden.
Speaking of the media, a Gallup Poll survey of 10,618 U.S. adults found that there was “not much or no confidence at all in the news media.”
The military and scientists have Americans highest trust at 84 percent.
Jim Rowan
Attleboro
