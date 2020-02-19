Dems risk a Trump victory in their desire for perfection
To the editor:
Wake up guys. There has never been a liberal/progressive Democrat elected president; not, Hubert Humphrey, or George McGovern, not Walter Mondale or Michael Dukakis nor Al Gore.
This is not to mention those old Democratic historic reformers Adlai Stevenson, Al Smith and William Jennings Bryan, to go all the way back to the turn of the last century.
Wake up Bernie Sanders supporters. It ain’t gonna happen. And if you turn your back on the rest of the Democratic candidates you will be handing four more years of control to the corrupting, self-serving, dishonest and anti-constitutional Republicans.
Please, remember well that old saying; do not reject the good for the lack of the perfect.
Susan Hindersmann
Attleboro
