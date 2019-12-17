To the editor:
I am a frequent user of the SAILS program and I recently left a bookmark which was very special to me in a returned book.
I contacted Katie Redfearn, who is the circulation manager, and she went well out of her way to find it for me.
I was very happy to have it back, and to her I owe a big thank you.
We are very lucky to have this kind of caring staff in our library.
Ted Moxham
Attleboro
