To the editor:
I was hoping maybe with this horrible pandemic crisis going on that somehow we could eliminate some of the divisive comments on “Voice of the Public.”
As far as the blame game goes, I think Aldo Ferrario saying “the person fully responsible is Donald Trump” (Voice of the Public, Aprl 15) is ridiculous. That award should be give to none other than China and its government.
As much as I can’t stand President Trump, and he has made mistakes throughout this process, as many others have, I do have confidence in most of his task force and think they are trying to do the best job they can. People seem to forget this is all new and things change daily. I’m sure they are overwhelmed and exhausted like our health care workers are also. Maybe we should try and be a little more understanding of the gigantic effort all these people are trying to undertake on such a massive scale.
Unfortunately, President Trump is not going to change his personality or demeanor after all this time, so try and be patient because there will be plenty of time for the blame game when this is thankfully over.
For now, can we just go forward and try to be kinder to each other? We are fighting a real battle and need to stick together and not tear each other apart.
Stay well and keep the faith!
Pat Randall
Foxboro
