A man of honor and peace
To the editor:
I have long thought that one of the unheralded strengths of The Sun Chronicle was its publishing of minor notables’ obituaries from all over the world. This practice enlarges our knowledge of the world, and how such “notables” make their mark while on this earth.
Recently, The Sun Chronicle published the obituary of John Hume of Northern Ireland.
In his diligent efforts to bring peace to that land, Mr. Hume collaborated with another political leader there, David Trimble, in achieving a peace agreement in 1998, which ended the 30 years of sectarian violence in that land. The two men were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for this most excellent achievement.
I personally have no Irish ancestry, but I have many acquaintances and a few friends that do; and I am confident that they share my joy in recalling the cessation of violence and bombings which caused much sorrow, maiming, and death.
Blessed are the peacemakers.
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro
