To the editor:
On Sunday morning (Sept. 27), in downtown Mansfield there was a group of about 30 or 40 people holding signs in support of Trump and "law and order."
Donald Trump and law and order just do not go together! What were these people thinking?
I guess they see law and order in a man who committed obstruction of justice 10 times, as noted in the Mueller Report, just another hoax to them, right?
Is it law and order for a man (Trump) to pay prostitutes for sex while his wife was home with a new-born baby in line with the law, paying for sex? I guess they never read that because their heads were elsewhere.
Besides being immoral, it violated campaign finance laws when the prostitutes were paid with campaign funds. No big deal right Trumpies?
Is pressuring a foreign leader to dig up dirt on an American citizen, Joe Biden, following the rule of law? Not as far as I can see, but Trump supporters wear blinders all the time, they only see what they want to see.
Is using the presidency for his own personal gain not against the law? He pulled in $1.9 billion dollars promoting his properties from the White House, inviting foreign nationals to stay at Trump Tower, if they wanted a chance to speak to him.
He pardoned a convicted felon --Roger Stone -- for what many believe was insurance to keep Stone from telling the truth.
He pardoned Michael Flynn, who actually admitted to lying to the FBI about his connections to the Russians.
How many people around Trump have been either charged or plead guilty to crimes with connections to Trump directly?
Under the Constitution we have the right to protest and have our voices heard but this crowd wants to silence anyone who does not agree with them. They want us all to believe the country is on fire but the truth is there are protests in only a handful of cities where police have killed Black people under very questionable circumstances.
Trump's name should never, ever be connected to law and order, because he is the complete opposite, lawless and chaotic.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield
