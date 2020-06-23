A Mansfield candidate’s right
To the editor:
I take issue with a letter to the editor by Kevin Doyle (“Candidate’s appeal make mockery of our system,” June 19, Voice of the Public).
In his letter he seems upset that Walter Wilk, candidate for Mansfield Select Board, asked him in an email to vote “just for him,” when it seems Wilk is taking on two other incumbent candidates who seem to be running as a team. You don’t see a sign for Jess Aptowitz without seeing a sign for Frank DelVecchio right next to it all over town. You would have to be clueless not to see the impression they are trying to make.
I think most candidates in any election are saying “vote just for me” but what is going on here in Mansfield is a whole different story. I think the two incumbents have made a combined effort to appeal to voters as a team, not individuals. They are trying to put Wilk at a disadvantage forcing him to beat a team, which seems rather underhanded.
I guess Doyle wants to turn a blind eye to what Aptowitz and DelVecchio are doing, which is saying “vote for the two of us so Wilk has no chance.”
No matter what your opinion is I just hope everyone gets out to vote on June 30. It is our civic duty to do so.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield
