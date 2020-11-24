A mayor with no shame
To the editor:
There are no words. No, there are no words to express my contempt for the most recent example of the stunningly, tone deaf, bile that continually flows from the Attleboro mayor’s office.
Last week, Firefighter’s Union Local 848 was notified that the City of Attleboro has denied Injured on Duty (IOD) status to any and all firefighters testing positive for the coronavirus.
Now, let me understand this: After exposing themselves to life-threatening situations, our firefighters have been told that if you are stupid enough to put your life on the line and rush into a situation that may result in your own death, without first giving a COVID-19 test to the person you are attempting to save and you contract the coronavirus, then you are on your own. That’s right. The city does NOT have your back. Tough luck!
I began this letter by saying there were no words. Well, there are no words coming from this asinine administration either. According to Local 848, attempted communications with the mayor have gone without reply. That’s right, ignored! I wonder how ‘Da Mayor’ would feel if his 911 calls to the fire department were ignored?
Well, maybe he can reply to this. Mayor Paul Heroux, have you no shame?
Dave Kane
Johnston, R.I.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.