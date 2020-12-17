To the editor:
Several factors enabled rapid development and testing of COVID-19 vaccines without compromising safety or efficacy.
First, previous research has enabled scientists to reduce the time necessary to begin developing and testing a vaccine candidate.
Advances in vaccine technology have allowed researchers to develop vaccines based only on the genomic sequence of the virus in question (released on Jan. 10).
There is considerable existing research on other human coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV, that researchers were able to use to gain rapid insight into SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).
Second, administrative delays in the vaccine-development timeline were mitigated or outright eliminated during the development of the COVID-19 vaccine candidates. One of the most important such delay is the processing of data and applications between phases of trials or after a trial is complete.
Third, the nature of the pandemic makes the clinical trials easier to conduct.
One of the most difficult and time-consuming tasks for a vaccine or drug candidate is to show superiority over existing drugs or vaccines that are on the market already; however, there were no existing vaccines against COVID-19, so the vaccines simply needed to be tested for superiority over a placebo.
The development of these vaccines has not been this rapid because researchers have cut corners or sacrificed rigor.
These factors have comfortably reduced the development timeline by years while still allowing for sufficient assessment of efficacy and safety.
Srinivasan Sankar
Foxboro
