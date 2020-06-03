To the editor:
In a recent Saturday-Sunday weekend edition of The Sun Chronicle, besides the articles about Mother's Day, and the latest updates on the continuous battle against the coronavirus, there is an unusual and quite disturbing story about the battle being waged by one or two unthinking, uncaring, Pseudo-religious muttering malcontents, joined by certain careless clerics, against our governor, and the majority of us who may be equally religious in our own way by refusing to throw caution to the wind and put ourselves and our bretheren (am I my brother's or sister's keeper?) at grave and totally unnecessarily risk.
I think that the drive-in services offered by two churches, as mentioned, are a sensible, reasonable, first step on the way to bringing us all, slowly and safety, forward into what is commonly called the "new normal." Yet, the puerile protests and asinine actions of a few of us, often led by clamorous clerics, are unreasonable, ill-thought out, and aimed not at bringing their "religion" to the huddled masses, but at having their way at your and my expense, medically speaking.
I am not surprised at the white, mostly Protestant, mostly fundamentalist, ultra-conservative, Baptists in our midst. I am, however, both alarmed and astonished that some other clerics, of other religions have clumsily climbed aboard the backwards bandwagon. I am sure that the Divine Deity, whomever or whatever he, or she, or it may be, is not the cause of this perilous pandemic in any way. I also firmly believe that this Deity does not want harm to come to any of us, especially by the acts and adamance of one or two of us.
So, as we perhaps, here and there, attend drive-in services, or worship at this moment from home, let us bow our heads and devoutly pray for caution, patience, care, commonsense, and rational reason by some of us, for the total benefit and health of all of us.
David Daugman
Attleboro
