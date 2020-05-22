To the editor:
I would like to thank Billy and John plus all the staff at Morin’s Hometown Bar & Grille in downtown Attleboro for the wonderful dinner on Mother’s Day.
You always do a great job.
Love you folks!
Carolyn Delgado
Attleboro
