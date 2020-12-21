To the editor:
Tha Attleboro YMCA has long been a cherished institution in our community.
They have a wonderful facility that serves the needs of many people, which they and us should be justly proud of, except for one thing: the American flag that stands at the front door is a disgrace.
Surely there must be some state or federal legislator that could donate a new one, lord knows they have nothing else to do, or maybe the Y should just bite the bullet and buy one.
Perhaps the Y should just tear it down, anything would be better than the way it is now.
Ted Moxham
Attleboro
