A party that relies on lies to survive
To the editor:
Reading the letters to the editor, most of which attempt to correct the lies, half truths and convenient amnesia of facts contained in columns published on these pages by Bob Foley and Donna Perry, one can only wonder which of the two is the biggest liar.
It is not a coincidence that both of them take conservative positions because it has become clear that in order to stake out a conservative position and have any chance of competing in a debate, they must employ this tactic.
It is for this reason that the Republican party finds itself fragmented and in serious trouble. An educated society will not tolerate lies for long.
The only surprise is that conservatives have been able to use this tactic for as long as they have.
But, in the last four years Republicans have lost the House, Senate and presidency.
So, why do they keep at it? It’s simply because they have nothing to offer that would help solve the problems of today and tomorrow.
Dominic Cuce
North Attleboro
