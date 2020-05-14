To the editor:
One of the things we’ve learned about pandemics is that before becoming a pandemic, there is a warning; a warning that a highly contagious virus is loose upon the world. We know now, as many medical experts have always known, it is at this point where the battle for control is won or lost.
Before the beginning of a potential outbreak, a test must be manufactured, specific to that virus, that will tell us who has been infected. This is important because now we can quarantine the infected and separate them from the non-infected population. Additionally, a system of contact tracing must be established, where we can trace down the people that were in contact with the infected person, and quarantine them also.
In the beginning, even before a confirmed case has appeared on our shore, we should be taking stock of our national supply of personal protective equipment (PPE). Do we have enough face masks, gowns, testing equipment, ventilators, disinfectants, etc. and if not, begin procuring what we need; hoping for the best, planning for the worst.
But, probably, the most important thing, is to have a national strategy; where the federal government has control, led by the medical experts. Our military would play a crucial role, perhaps appointing a general that would oversee the whole operation of distributing equipment and constructing field hospitals where needed.
Countries like South Korea, Taiwan, Germany, Australia and New Zealand that have used this basic approach have had much lower rates of infection; shorter periods of shutdowns, and less financial disruption.
Here in the United States, we did none of this. We didn’t get started until the stock market crashed. We were simply unprepared. We had to shut down our economy to slow the spread of the virus just to keep the hospitals from overflowing. Instead of getting out in front of this problem we are constantly trying to play catch up.
The problem is, we elected a reality show host to run our nation; an inexperienced narcissistic personality whose only interest is in his own personal glory; with no understanding of history; with no respect for the medical professionals; with no respect for science; with no plan and no end in sight.
Barry Close
Norton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.