A hug would be welcome, yet it cannot be
Daily life lived with complexities
Coronavirus continues to dictate
Confined to home, we simply must wait
War is waged with an enemy unseen
So scrub and sanitize to keep things clean
The latest in fashion, if you care to ask
Pairs of latex gloves and facial mask
Socializing is not the thing to do
Stand six feet apart when near a few
Let me tell you, if truth be told
What I wouldn’t give for white stuff in a roll
Louise C. Neal
Plainville
