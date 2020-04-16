A hug would be welcome, yet it cannot be

Daily life lived with complexities

Coronavirus continues to dictate

Confined to home, we simply must wait

War is waged with an enemy unseen

So scrub and sanitize to keep things clean

The latest in fashion, if you care to ask

Pairs of latex gloves and facial mask

Socializing is not the thing to do

Stand six feet apart when near a few

Let me tell you, if truth be told

What I wouldn’t give for white stuff in a roll

Louise C. Neal

Plainville

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.