A point of disagreement with editorial
To the editor:
Every elected official knows that he or she cannot please everyone.
What bothers me is that Bristol County Sheriff Tom Hodgson cannot get a fair shake from this newspaper. Frankly, I like Tom Hodgson and believe that he’s performing well in a difficult job.
Allow me to focus on one particular error within your recent editorial (“The callous disregard of Sheriff Hodgson,” Dec. 24) blasting said sheriff. I hereby quote, “Cannot be trusted to protect immigrant detainees’ civil rights.” That’s baloney.
It is not true because undocumented immigrants have no rights within this nation. If they are here illegally, they are criminals by definition and as such have no legal rights under the U.S. Constitution regardless of the many activists, lawyers and judges who claim that they do. They are wrong — totally wrong — and they will never be right on this issue.
The only thing that applies to them legally is the duty of America to deport them all immediately.
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro
