To the editor:
In response to the Letter to the Editor by Margaret Werner (“A president who thrives on hatred, Sept. 2).
When I was a little girl my parents always told me to tell the truth. Your letter is filled with falsehoods perpetuated by the liberal media, but I will just focus on one of your statements.
The truth is: Joe Biden is not a “practicing Catholic” as you indicated in your letter. I Googled the definition of “practicing Catholic.”
A practicing Catholic is defined as “someone who has been sacramentally initiated into the Catholic Church and who adheres to those substantive life choices which do not impair them from receiving the sacraments of the Church.”
Biden’s pro-abortion stance has prevented him from receiving the Holy Eucharist; at least once in 2019 a priest denied Biden communion due to his public stance on abortion. Therefore, although he may go to church, he is not considered a “practicing Catholic” based on the above definition. How can Biden love God when he doesn’t want to protect the life that God has created? It’s very simple: If you vote for Biden you are voting for someone who thinks it’s OK to kill babies in the sanctity of their mother’s womb. For a Catholic to vote that way is unconscionable, in my opinion.
Vickie Cohen
Attleboro
