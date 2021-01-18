A president who lacks respect
To the editor:
I am not a registered Democrat or Republican. I am not far left or far right. I guess that makes me an independent.
When I am considering candidates, I examine their policies and plans rather than their party affiliation. I support various policies and positions of both parties, depending on the specific issue.
In addition to studying the candidate’s position, I also consider the moral values of the candidate. It is important to me that my candidate has a positive moral compass. One of the values I look for in a person is respect.
I did not vote for Donald Trump, but once he was elected I did respect that he would hold the position of president and would respect him for that position.
It was my hope that he would also honor this position by showing respect to everyone, even those who do not agree with him.
Unfortunately, for four years he has not shown respect to anyone in our country or to any world leaders who dare to either disagree with him or present alternative suggestions. He resorts to name calling, lies about the person or nasty social media posts.
These four years have not promoted our image in the world or with many of our country’s leaders. He can’t seem to deal with anyone who disagrees with him.
Our democracy was built upon the ability to discuss and disagree. It is also what freedom of speech is based on.
It seems that Donald Trump only supports freedom of speech when he communicates, not for anyone else.
Several people have commented that his words on Jan. 6 did not incite the violence at the Capitol. I would disagree. His speech, his rhetoric, his tone of voice and his other speakers at that speech DID result in anger at our elected leaders, directed at those who do not agree with him.
He stated that it was important to take our country back and get rid of the “weak” legislators. He deserves the results of this lack of respect.
Sandra Esmond
Foxboro
