To the editor:
When I was a little girl my parents always said “If you can’t say something nice about a person don’t say anything at all.”
The president of the United States should have had my parents. It seems he seldom says anything nice about anyone.
Among his more recent negative comments, he has targeted Joe Biden. He has accused Joe Biden of hating God.
I am sure that any person who took the train from Washington, D.C., to their home in Delaware every day to be with their two sons who were grieving the loss of their mother, or a person who takes time to comfort and help a young person who is a stutter does not hate God. Biden is a practicing Catholic and he goes to church. Donald Trump uses a church for a photoshoot. He even ordered the removal of peaceful demonstrators so he could reach the church and hold up a Bible. He wasn’t sure what kind of a Bible he was holding but he got his photoshoot.
In the time he has been in office, he has fired anyone who speaks out against him. As of May, he had fired and hired 424 people (I wonder how much that has cost the taxpayers). He even provided a police escort for a decorated soldier who had testified in the impeachment trial. Now he wants us to boycott an American company because they won’t allow employees to wear political statements on their clothing and is considering replacing all the tires on the limousines used by the White House.
In November we have the right to vote. We need to be vigilant for he is already trying to steal the election by telling lies about mail-in voting and by allowing the removal of sorting machines and mail boxes, which could slow down the process.
More than 180,000 people have died in the United States because of his inaction to deal with this pandemic. People need assurance there is a safe way to exercise our right to vote without fear of adding even more deaths.
Margaret Werner
Norton
